This morning we crossed a milestone: delivering a sustained average of 2,000 page views per second. Peak traffic is even higher. Once upon a time we could watch the logs fly by in our terminal windows to get a sense, almost like the guy in the Matrix ("...all I see now is blonde, brunette, redhead..."), of what was happening on the CloudFlare network.

Today we generate over a million log lines a minute, so viewing the

traffic that way doesn't work anymore. Instead, in the office we have a display with a globe showing global traffic (human, crawler, and threat) coming in to the various sites on our network. And, yes, for those of you who noticed the resemblance, we intentionally aped the look and feel from a display in the lobby of another company just down the road in Mountain View that not too long ago was a startup themselves.