Modernizing with agile SASE: a Cloudflare One blog takeover

3 min read

Return to office has stalled for many, and the “new normal” for what the corporate network means is constantly changing. In 2026, your office may be a coffee shop, your workforce includes autonomous AI agents, and your perimeter is wherever the Internet reaches. This shift has forced a fundamental change in how we think about security, moving us toward a critical new architecture: agile SASE.

For too long, organizations have struggled under a 'fragmentation penalty,' juggling a patchwork of legacy hardware and Virtual Private Network (VPN) concentrators. These tools don't just require massive upfront investment; they create a mountain of technical debt — the cumulative cost of maintaining thousands of conflicting firewall rules, manual patches, and aging hardware that can’t support AI-scale traffic.

First-generation SASE providers promised a cure, but often just moved the mess to the cloud. By treating every data center as an isolated island, they’ve replaced hardware silos with operational silos. The result isn't a lack of visibility, but a lack of actionability: plenty of data, but no single way to enforce a consistent policy across a borderless enterprise.

Our customers have told us they need an agile and composable platform. This week, we are announcing innovations to prove that modernizing your network is about “achieving escape velocity”: breaking the inertia of legacy systems to propel high-speed business growth.

What is agile SASE?

While zero trust is the set of security principles organizations are evolving to meet, Cloudflare One is the agile and composable SASE platform that makes them possible. Rather than a rigid collection of bolted-on tools, it converges networking and security into a single, global connectivity cloud.

Built natively on a global network spanning over 300 cities, Cloudflare One allows every security check to run on every server simultaneously. This eliminates 'service-chaining' — the slow, sequential processing of data through fragmented tools that acts as a bottleneck for other SASE tools that have been “platformized” via acquisition. By using a single-pass architecture, we ensure that security becomes a weightless propellant for your business, not a decelerator.

What to expect this week

Every day this week, we will release technical deep-dives with five core themes:

Monday: The new standard : We start by securing the next decade of the Internet, ensuring your network foundation is future-proof and programmable by default.

Tuesday: Beyond the password : We tackle the evolution of identity, moving trust from simple credentials to comprehensive human and device verification.

Wednesday: Signal over noise : See how we use AI to fight AI, turning a flood of security data into clear, human-readable actions.

Thursday: The autonomous edge : Performance is a security feature. We will dive into how we have engineered away the traditional friction of the corporate network.

Friday: The unified vision: We close the week by showing how the most sophisticated enterprises and partners in the world are standardizing on Cloudflare One to modernize at scale.

Empowering tech-enabled teams

What sets Cloudflare One apart from "black-box" legacy vendors is a commitment to a composable and programmable platform. We are the only SASE provider that runs side-by-side with a native developer platform — Cloudflare Workers . This allows your team to write code that intercepts security events in real-time, moving beyond simple "allow/block" rules to sophisticated, automated operations.

Our customers aren't just modernizing infrastructure; they're redefining business defense. By consolidating onto Cloudflare One, they're clearing the path for faster, safer growth.

Where to begin your SASE journey

We know large enterprises prioritize agility over "big bang" transformations. Most of our customers build momentum by starting with these immediate needs:

Remote access modernization: Replace maintenance-heavy VPNs with a faster, secure experience. Start with clientless access to accelerate zero trust adoption. Email phishing protection: Use an AI-powered platform to stop Business Email Compromise (BEC) and multi-channel threats before they reach the inbox. DNS filtering for web protection: Protect hybrid workforces from malicious sites and reduce alert noise for your security team using the world’s fastest resolver, 1.1.1.1. Safe AI adoption: Discover shadow AI use and govern how your data moves into generative and agentic AI prompts. Coffee shop networking: Simplify branch networks by treating every office like a remote site, reducing the need for heavy hardware boxes.

Join the connectivity cloud

The next decade of the Internet will be defined by speed, AI, and quantum-level risks. If your SASE provider is still talking about multi-year migration timelines, they aren't a platform — they’re a bottleneck.